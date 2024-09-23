Public records

LATAH COUNTY
Marriage licenses
March 7
Rocky Guy Bare, 43, and Sarah Christine Chaney, 42, both of Moscow
March 10
Jarrett Michael McFarland, 20, and Ashley Nicole Taylor, 20, both of Moscow
March 11
Levi Christopher Thorgesen, 20, and Olivia Rose Hansen, 21, both of Moscow
Jeffrey Lee Baldwin, 50, of Pullman, and Samantha Nicole Smith Davis, 36, of Troy
March 12
Cyrus Skydance Boyd, 20, and Ava Claire Hixson, 20, both of Moscow
March 13
Tyler James Wilcoxson, 23, and Kaitlyn Hope Carr, 21, both of Deary
March 14
Carter Logan Bradley Brown, 22, and Hannah Grace Ray, 20, both of Moscow
Mary Elizabeth Richardson, 70, and Rodney Clyde Wilson, 77, both of Lewiston
Tuesday
Vladimir Borek IV, 18, and Ariel Corrine Wold, 17, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Caitlyn Ray Lewis, 22, and Matthew Randall Klein, 29, both of Moscow
Thursday
Toby Matthew Henry, 29, and Fuataiina Esther Cordy, 29, both of Moscow
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10:18 a.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
Harassment was reported three times Wednesday in Pullman.
Fraud was reported twice Wednesday in Pullman.
Thursday
5:10 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 200 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
9:18 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of Northeast California Street.
12:48 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
1:33 p.m. — Officers arrested a juvenile for suspicion of first-degree robbery, attempted domestic violence, harassment and possessing dangerous weapons on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
5:34 p.m. — A 27-year-old woman was arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
6:19 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
6:25 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
7:47 p.m. — A person was reportedly mooned on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
1:42 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
Thursday
1:42 a.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
12:56 p.m. — A 72-year-old man was arrested for alleged harassment on the 2200 block of East Grimes Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:22 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Skyline Drive Road in Farmington.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
11:49 a.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant at the Latah County Courthouse.
Thursday
2:14 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2600 block of East D Street.
11:04 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on the 2200 block of North Polk Street.
7:23 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
8:48 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly swerving on Pullman Road and almost went onto the sidewalk.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:33 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
Thursday
9:54 a.m. — Grand theft was reported on Spruce Street in Genesee.
2:17 p.m. — Unlawful entry was reported on Hatter Creek Road in Princeton.