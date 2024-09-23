Sections
Local NewsMarch 22, 2025

Public records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

March 7

Rocky Guy Bare, 43, and Sarah Christine Chaney, 42, both of Moscow

March 10

Jarrett Michael McFarland, 20, and Ashley Nicole Taylor, 20, both of Moscow

March 11

Levi Christopher Thorgesen, 20, and Olivia Rose Hansen, 21, both of Moscow

Jeffrey Lee Baldwin, 50, of Pullman, and Samantha Nicole Smith Davis, 36, of Troy

March 12

Cyrus Skydance Boyd, 20, and Ava Claire Hixson, 20, both of Moscow

March 13

Tyler James Wilcoxson, 23, and Kaitlyn Hope Carr, 21, both of Deary

March 14

Carter Logan Bradley Brown, 22, and Hannah Grace Ray, 20, both of Moscow

Mary Elizabeth Richardson, 70, and Rodney Clyde Wilson, 77, both of Lewiston

Tuesday

Vladimir Borek IV, 18, and Ariel Corrine Wold, 17, both of Moscow

Wednesday

Caitlyn Ray Lewis, 22, and Matthew Randall Klein, 29, both of Moscow

Thursday

Toby Matthew Henry, 29, and Fuataiina Esther Cordy, 29, both of Moscow

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

10:18 a.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

Harassment was reported three times Wednesday in Pullman.

Fraud was reported twice Wednesday in Pullman.

Thursday

5:10 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 200 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

9:18 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of Northeast California Street.

12:48 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

1:33 p.m. — Officers arrested a juvenile for suspicion of first-degree robbery, attempted domestic violence, harassment and possessing dangerous weapons on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.

5:34 p.m. — A 27-year-old woman was arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

6:19 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

6:25 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

7:47 p.m. — A person was reportedly mooned on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

1:42 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

Thursday

1:42 a.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

12:56 p.m. — A 72-year-old man was arrested for alleged harassment on the 2200 block of East Grimes Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

7:22 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Skyline Drive Road in Farmington.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

11:49 a.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant at the Latah County Courthouse.

Thursday

2:14 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2600 block of East D Street.

11:04 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on the 2200 block of North Polk Street.

7:23 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.

8:48 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly swerving on Pullman Road and almost went onto the sidewalk.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

6:33 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.

Thursday

9:54 a.m. — Grand theft was reported on Spruce Street in Genesee.

2:17 p.m. — Unlawful entry was reported on Hatter Creek Road in Princeton.

