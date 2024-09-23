Public records

9:18 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of Northeast California Street.

12:48 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

1:33 p.m. — Officers arrested a juvenile for suspicion of first-degree robbery, attempted domestic violence, harassment and possessing dangerous weapons on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.

5:34 p.m. — A 27-year-old woman was arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

6:19 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

6:25 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

7:47 p.m. — A person was reportedly mooned on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

1:42 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

Thursday

1:42 a.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

12:56 p.m. — A 72-year-old man was arrested for alleged harassment on the 2200 block of East Grimes Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

7:22 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Skyline Drive Road in Farmington.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

11:49 a.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant at the Latah County Courthouse.

Thursday

2:14 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2600 block of East D Street.

11:04 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on the 2200 block of North Polk Street.

7:23 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.

8:48 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly swerving on Pullman Road and almost went onto the sidewalk.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

6:33 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.

Thursday

9:54 a.m. — Grand theft was reported on Spruce Street in Genesee.

2:17 p.m. — Unlawful entry was reported on Hatter Creek Road in Princeton.