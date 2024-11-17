Pullman boy, 13, dies in Saturday morning crash north of Rosalia

Zion Bischoff and Pullman resident Stephen Bischoff, 44, were in a vehicle that collided with the semitruck. Stephen Bischoff, the driver, is still being treated at Sacred Heart, according to family members.

Deary resident Garrett Stricklin, 22, was also involved in the crash. He was not injured.

There were no other injuries, according to WSP.

U.S. 195 was blocked for much of the day Saturday. A detour was put in place before the main highway was reopened Saturday evening.