Pullman budget is in the works

The Pullman City Council began workshopping the 2025-26 biennial budget during Tuesday night’s regular meeting.

Councilors did not make any decisions on items discussed. Instead, city officials presented requests to the proposed budget.

A final workshop will be held during a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. The council will take community feedback during a meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 before taking action on the budget during the Nov. 19 meeting.

The drafted budget is a projection of costs over the next two years that best reflects expenditures and rates from the city’s 16 departments. The financial plan was created with input from department managers and recommendations from City Administrator Mike Urban.

The budget estimates general fund revenue around $29,600,000 and operational expenditures about $32,700,000 for 2025. In 2026, anticipated revenues are approximately $29,000,000 and expenditures are nearly $31,500,000.

Here are some highlights from the 2025-2026 budget draft:

The Pullman Fire Department is requesting $9,956,000 for 2025 and more than $9,960,000 for 2026. Pullman Fire Chief Mike Heston said the proposal includes an increased cost in supplies, equipment and salaries.

The Pullman Police Department proposed around $10,420,000 for 2025 and roughly $10,330,000 for 2026’s total budget. Chief Jake Opgenorth said the request will continue to support salaries and benefits for staff, as well as increased costs for training and supplies.

The Neill Public Library is requesting about $2,210,000 for 2025 and a little over $2,130,000 for 2026. Director Dan Owens said staff salaries and wages are expected to increase. The proposal also includes library software system replacements, which he said in the long run will result in significant budget savings.

Parks and Recreation proposed roughly $2,635,000 for 2025 and around $2,160,000 for 2026. Recreation Manager Megan Vining said the request is related to the economy and reflects an increase in minimum wage, inflating costs in supplies, minor equipment purchases and other expenses.

The department also includes a variety of divisions and projects, like:

Senior Center: About $250,000 for 2025 and more than $260,000 for 2026.

Recreation Services: Around $1,410,000 for 2025 and roughly $1,500,000 for 2026.

Pullman Aquatic and Fitness Pool: More than $740,000 for 2025 and $0 2026 due the termination of an interlocal agreement by the Pullman School District.