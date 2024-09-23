Sections
Pullman Chamber of Commerce votes to pay for members’ right-of-way use permits

The Pullman Chamber of Commerce is offering to pay right-of-way use permits for its members in good standing.

The organization announced in a news release Tuesday its Board of Directors unanimously voted to cover the costs for one year.

The decision follows Pullman City Council’s implementation of a new fee structure for the permits earlier this month. The city now requires anyone wanting to occupy streets, sidewalks or alleyways for events, outdoor seating and other happenings to pay a $30 permit fee and a $215 annual processing fee.

Reimbursements for right-of-way use permits are available to all Pullman Chamber members who apply and are approved for a type c right-of-way use permit. The compensation is valid for one year in the amount of $245 that will be included as a member benefit for the duration of 2025.

“The Chamber Board recognizes that this year has been a time of hardship for some of our businesses,” Pullman Chamber Executive Director Marie Dymkoski said in the news release.

