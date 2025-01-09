Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsJanuary 9, 2025

Pullman experiences water service outages and road closures due to water main break

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Crews work to isolate a water main break along the 1300 block of Lost Trail Drive Tuesday in Pullman.
Crews work to isolate a water main break along the 1300 block of Lost Trail Drive Tuesday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Lost Trail Drive was expected to reopen Wednesday evening after crews remedied a water main break Tuesday afternoon in Pullman.

Public Works Director Sean Wells said crews were sent to the 1300 block of Lost Trail Drive around noon Tuesday when the city received multiple reports of water bubbling onto the roadway.

Workers excavated an over 10-foot-deep hole to find that a tee connector to two 10-inch pipes installed in 2008 had failed.

Wells said the road was closed, and water services were shut off for about 40 households in the area. It was restored around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Services were shut off to around 30 residences in the area Wednesday while crews finish work.

Wells said the city experiences many breaks around this time of year because of cold cycles and much of Pullman’s utilities being 75 to 80 years old. This one, however, was a rare circumstance.

He said it’s unusual for a tee connector to fail, especially being a newer installation. The city is still investigating what happened — Wells speculates the break could have been caused by a material issue or manufacturer defect.

Wells said area residents may notice some water discoloration from interrupting services. He said the water is still safe to drink and any foggy water color should clear on its own after running the tap for a few minutes.

To report any water outages, or for more information, contact the Pullman Public Works Department by calling (509) 334-4555.

Related
Local NewsJan. 9
Local business hopes to help one lucky guy find love
Local NewsJan. 9
Voter initiatives again a hot topic in Idaho
Local NewsJan. 9
The Cherrylane Chicken Chronicles
Local NewsJan. 9
Moscow march scheduled next weekend
Related
Representative Heather Scott wants U.S. to revisit same-sex marriage law
Local NewsJan. 9
Representative Heather Scott wants U.S. to revisit same-sex marriage law
UI women’s center holds celebration before closure
Local NewsJan. 9
UI women’s center holds celebration before closure
Moscow Fire sees record number of calls
Local NewsJan. 9
Moscow Fire sees record number of calls
Wash. issues kill order for Columbia wolf pack
Local NewsJan. 9
Wash. issues kill order for Columbia wolf pack
Little: ‘Keeping Promises’ at center of 2025 session
Local NewsJan. 9
Little: ‘Keeping Promises’ at center of 2025 session
Committee quickly salutes BSU forfeit
Local NewsJan. 9
Committee quickly salutes BSU forfeit
Police arrest suspect in Spaulding Street tire slashing spree
Local NewsJan. 9
Police arrest suspect in Spaulding Street tire slashing spree
Feds choose a new direction on grizzly bears
Local NewsJan. 9
Feds choose a new direction on grizzly bears
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy