PULLMAN — Lost Trail Drive is expected to reopen Wednesday evening after crews remedied a water main break Tuesday afternoon in Pullman.

Public Works Director Sean Wells said crews were sent to the 1300 block of Lost Trail Drive around noon Tuesday when the city received multiple reports of water bubbling onto the roadway.

Workers excavated an over 10-foot-deep hole to find that a Tee connector to two 10-inch pipes installed in 2008 had failed.

Wells said the road was closed, and water services were shut off for about 40 households in the area. It was restored around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Services will be shut off to around 30 residences in the area Wednesday while crews finish work.