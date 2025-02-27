Sections
Pullman Farmers Market moving online under new name with change of leadership

The Pullman Farmers Market is moving in a new direction under a change of leadership.

The Pullman Good Food Co-op announced in a news release Tuesday its Board of Directors voted last week to take on responsibility and sponsorship of the market from the Pullman Chamber of Commerce.

The shift will go into effect April 1, ending a more than decade-long partnership between the chamber and market.

The farmers market will be renamed Pullman Market Monday and move exclusively online. Customers can use the online portal rekohub.com to purchase a variety of local meat, produce and other products on a weekly basis.

Orders can be placed online by noon each Friday for pickup between 4-6 p.m. every Monday at Terracotta Pullman, located at 107 S. Grand Ave., in Pullman. All orders that are not picked up will be surrendered and donated to local food pantries.

The first pickup date is March 10 with orders due by March 7. The last in-person farmers market will be at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16 at the Lumberyard Food Hall located at 305 N. Grand Ave. in Pullman.

The Pullman Good Food Co-op continues to search for a physical location in Pullman. Its board welcomes any questions, suggestions or interest in volunteering by emailing hello@pullmangoodfoodcoop.com.

The Pullman market can be accessed at rekohub.com/buyer-market-detail/914.

