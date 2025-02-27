The Pullman Farmers Market is moving in a new direction under a change of leadership.

The Pullman Good Food Co-op announced in a news release Tuesday its Board of Directors voted last week to take on responsibility and sponsorship of the market from the Pullman Chamber of Commerce.

The shift will go into effect April 1, ending a more than decade-long partnership between the chamber and market.

The farmers market will be renamed Pullman Market Monday and move exclusively online. Customers can use the online portal rekohub.com to purchase a variety of local meat, produce and other products on a weekly basis.