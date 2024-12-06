Pullman man accused of possessing child pornography pleads not guilty

A Pullman man accused of multiple felonies for possessing child pornography denied the charges Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax.

Robert Keller, 38, was arrested for 20 felonies related to having child sexual abuse material. He pleaded not guilty to six counts of possessing depictions of minors engaging in sexual explicit conduct in court.

Court documents show Pullman police were called to a dispute Nov. 24 near Main and State streets. Officers found Keller had reportedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of cars in the road.

Authorities noted in the probable cause affidavit he appeared heavily intoxicated and resisted arrest. He was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital and hospital staff were asked to notify police if he left the medical care center.

Court documents indicate Keller’s family and girlfriend arrived at the local police department later that day, and told officers they allegedly found child pornography on his phone.

His girlfriend reportedly said she found proof of infidelity on his device, and while looking through it she saw an explicit image of a 9-year-old girl, according to the court documents. She also located other graphic sexual images and video thumbnails depicting children on apps like Discord and Snapchat.

Court documents show his family supposedly found messages on Discord where Keller described raping a 14-year-old child in November. He had allegedly been offering to trade pictures of minors on social media.