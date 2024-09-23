Sections
Local NewsDecember 21, 2024

Pullman man accused of raping a child pleads not guilty

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

COLFAX — The Pullman man accused of raping a child has denied the crimes.

Davis Eneas, 33, pleaded not guilty to first-degree incest, second-degree rape, third-degree child rape and indecent liberties Friday in Whitman County Superior Court.

Court documents show the case stems from a domestic violence incident reported to the Pullman Police Department in April 2023.

Officers originally arrested Eneas on two-counts of fourth-degree assault. After further looking into the matter, court documents indicate authorities found he possibly raped an underage child.

He was formally charged with the felony crimes in September after the department finished its investigation.

The victim told officers that they had been taken advantage of. Eneas denied the allegations in an interview with police, according to court documents.

Whitman County Public Defender Steve Martonick asked the court to lower his excessive bail of $100,000. Court Commissioner Doug Robinson denied the request for several reasons.

Whitman County Prosecutor Lindsi Alcantar said in court Eneas had been summoned to appear twice in August but failed to show. She added that he had also attempted to contact the victim’s mother while in custody at the Whitman County Jail.

Eneas will remain in the county’s holding center. He will appear before a jury for trial in February 2025.

