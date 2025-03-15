Pullman man admits to stabbing Moscow man last summer

A Pullman man has admitted to stabbing and hospitalizing a Moscow man last summer during an altercation at a local gas station.

Cesar Marmolejos, 39, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault Friday in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. He was charged with attempted second-degree murder, but the felony crime was dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.

Whitman County Superior Court Judge Roger Sandberg sentenced Marmolejos to just short of eight years in prison and three years probation after his release. Court documents indicate this is at the lowest end of the standard range for a first-degree assault charge.

The victim’s response to the case went into Sandberg’s decision. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Tessa Scholl said in court the man supports the plea deal and sentencing recommendation.

Marmolejos was arrested July 1 at Pullman’s Sunset Mart on Bishop Boulevard. Court documents show Pullman police officers were made aware of a large fight that broke out at the convenience store and learned a 22-year-old man had been stabbed.