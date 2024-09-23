Sections
Local NewsDecember 26, 2024

Pullman man in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning

No arrests have been made, according to Pullman police

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Police tape hangs between two residences on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman on Thursday morning. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.
Police tape hangs between two residences on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman on Thursday morning. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A 28-year-old Pullman man is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning, according to the Pullman Police Department.

No arrests have been made. The police reported the "shooting appears to be an isolated incident" and there is no known threat to the community, according to a news release.

Pullman police and fire personnel were called to the 800 block of NE California Street at a bit after 3 a.m. Thursday for a "reported medical problem," according to the news release. They found the man unresponsive and he was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab was on the scene of the incident to assist Pullman police with "evidence collection and preservation," according to an officer at the scene.

Anyone with home surveillance cameras in the area of the incident is asked to contact the Pullman Police Department at (509) 334-0802.

