A 28-year-old Pullman man is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning, according to the Pullman Police Department.

No arrests have been made. The police reported the "shooting appears to be an isolated incident" and there is no known threat to the community, according to a news release.

Pullman police and fire personnel were called to the 800 block of NE California Street at a bit after 3 a.m. Thursday for a "reported medical problem," according to the news release. They found the man unresponsive and he was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital.