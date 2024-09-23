Pullman names Breshears acting police head

The City of Pullman has designated Cmdr. Aaron Breshears as acting chief of police while its current one is placed on administrative leave.

The city acknowledged Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth was placed on leave for the first time in a news release issued Friday. The decision was made by Mayor Francis Benjamin and City Administrator Mike Urban following an investigation initiated by the Washington State Patrol on Dec. 17.

The news release said the city was made aware of allegations against Opgenorth that day.

Past Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporting shows a woman filed a civil protection order petition against Opgenorth in Whitman County Superior Court on Dec. 20.

The order accuses him of harassment and aggressive behavior during and after their relationship. Court documents indicate she had requested a domestic violence protection order for reasons of “sexual assault.”