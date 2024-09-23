Sections
Local NewsDecember 10, 2024

Pullman police investigating threat at Pullman High School

Pullman High School placed on lockdown

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

PULLMAN — Pullman High School was placed on a modified lockdown Tuesday morning while officers investigated a reported threat.

The modified lockdown has been lifted and the school is back to operating normally.

The Pullman Police Department announced in a Facebook post that the school was placed into “secure and teach status,” where students remained in the building and class continued normally while officers looked into the possible threat.

Authorities confirmed that all staff and students are safe.

Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said officers are still investigating the incident and will provide an update as soon as possible.

