Pullman project voted top story of 2024

The long-gestating effort to revamp downtown Pullman’s infrastructure is almost done.

And even though the project isn’t quite over the finish line, it was selected as the Palouse’s top news story of 2024, as voted on by staff members of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

It’s the first time in two years that the murder of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022, wasn’t in the top spot in the Daily News’ annual countdown. That story checks in at No. 5 this year.

The 2024 recap includes a total of three crime-and-punishment stories; four business/community development stories; two education-related stories; and one natural disaster story: the destructive fires that struck the Kendrick-Juliaetta area this past summer.

No. 1: Project Downtown Pullman inches toward finish

Pullman’s downtown makeover is almost finished. Crews have been rebuilding Main Street’s sidewalks, roads, utilities and community spaces since April.

The work will be fully complete in early 2025. In the meantime, the public is welcome to travel through the section of downtown and check out the upgraded fixtures while workers put on the final touches.

The city-led initiative has been in the works for years, and ran into some hiccups along the way. Officials anticipated construction to begin in the summer of 2023, but an inflated construction market pushed back the start date. It also took a couple of tries to find a contractor until Apollo Inc., a Kennewick-based construction company, accepted the city’s bid in the fall of 2023.

The work was expected to only take four months, but supply chain challenges and treating contaminated soil in the area prolonged construction.

Main Street was supposed to open to limited traffic mid-October, which was delayed to mid-November. It fully opened to motorists at the beginning of December. Work was anticipated to finish by the end of November, but that date will now be at the latest early February while crews wait on new traffic lights near Spring Street.

The project has sparked controversy within the community. Construction has placed financial stress on downtown businesses. It also removed dozens of distinctive 25-year-old ash trees lining Main Street, which triggered protests from the local coalition Save Downtown Trees.

The city’s biggest challenge is dealing with overrun costs from soil treatment and contract amendments with its consultant, Welch Comer. The $12 million-plus project was financed by $9.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Whitman County Commissioners also gave the city a collective $300,000 to aid costs. The rest will need to be made up by using local tax dollars and reserves.

No. 2: Fires take a toll on residents

The 2024 wildfire season was both mild and severe.

North central Idaho and southeastern Washington experienced a relatively light fire season in terms of acres burned but one of the worst when it comes to impact to communities.

The Texas Ridge and Gwen fires were particularly painful. Both exploded in their first few days and consumed multiple structures.

The Gwen Fire, which started from a July 24 lightning strike to the hills above the lower Potlatch River Canyon, destroyed 25 homes and 118 other structures, including Colter’s Creek Winery near Juliaetta. It wrapped around and over the ridge that separates the Potlatch and Clearwater rivers and pushed up Cottonwood Creek as it grew to more than 28,800 acres.

Rural volunteer fire departments fought it alongside crews from the Idaho Department of Lands, Nez Perce Tribe and U.S. Forest Service.

The Texas Ridge Fire started July 15 near Kendrick and burned more than 1,500 acres and destroyed four homes.

Despite those two destructive blazes and blazing hot temperatures for much of the summer, more remote forests of the region experienced fewer fires than normal. Nonetheless, large fires burning across the West, garnered attention from firefighters and stretching firefighting resources.

No. 3: Russell Elementary and Pullman Community Montessori close

It was a year of big changes in elementary education on the Palouse.

After a century of providing education to young students in Moscow, Russell Elementary is now closed.

The Moscow School District board and superintendent cited declining enrollment, the school building’s significant maintenance needs and a desire to focus its financial resources on other areas as reasons for the closure.

A reshuffling of teachers and students to other schools ensued, and the future of the former school building remains to be seen. However, a new school may be on the horizon as the district is exploring a new elementary building on the south side of Moscow.

Another closure occurred across the state border. In late May, the Washington State Charter School Commission moved to close Pullman Community Montessori.

The commission had received 72 complaints lodged against the school and an investigation found safety violations as well as financial instability. The school did not have enough funds to operate.

It was Pullman’s first and only charter school, having been certified in 2020 and opened at Gladish Community and Cultural Center in 2021.

No. 4: Crime on the Palouse

It was a busy year for the region’s first responders.

Authorities arrested a Pullman man for supposedly murdering his estranged wife in March. The matter won’t be resolved until 36-year-old Jacob Spray is tried by a jury in January.

Pullman police responded to Svedy’s Modern View Mobile Court and entered the residence to find an unconscious 25-year-old Jamie Wilson-Spray with bruises and scratches on her arms and neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was tips from a Domino’s pizza driver and Spray’s father that led to his arrest for the alleged murder.

In June, a nationwide search for a Palouse toddler began when the little girl and her father failed to show for a custody exchange in Pullman.

Investigators thought the pair were on a fishing trip in Montana until border patrol cameras possibly caught them crossing into Mexico.

Mexican authorities located the 2-year-old and Moscow’s Aaron Aung in July. They were taken back to the U.S.

Aung was charged with international parental kidnapping in August by the U.S. Department of Justice.

In August, officers were sent on a manhunt to find an escaped inmate.

Wayland Savage fled a prison work crew while cleaning at University of Idaho’s Theophilus Tower.

Local police and the Whitman County Regional SWAT Team searched for him at the student housing facility, but couldn’t locate him.

He was arrested later that night in downtown Pullman after authorities received word he was seen at Sunset Mart in town. Savage traveled on foot using the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail.

Savage’s original sentence was 10 years for grand theft in southern Idaho. Four years were tacked on after he admitted to escape by a felon in September.

Another apparent homicide occurred earlier this week, with a 28-year-old Pullman man being shot in the early-morning hours Thursday in the College Hill area. He eventually died at Pullman Regional Hospital. No arrests have been made.

No. 5: Kohberger case moves to Ada County

The crime may have occurred in Moscow, but the fate of the suspect in the November 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students will be decided in Boise.