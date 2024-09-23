Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsFebruary 6, 2025

Pullman Regional Hospital earns acute stroke ready recertification

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Kuvaus
Kuvaus

Pullman Regional Hospital has earned its acute stroke ready recertification.

The hospital announced in a news release Monday the international accrediting body for health care organizations is earned and maintained by meeting evidence-based standards set forth by several organizations. These include the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, Brain Attack Coalition and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Conditions of Participation.

The medical institution initially earned the certification in 2022, and is required to recertify annually. Pullman Regional Hospital is the only nationally certified acute stroke ready hospital in the region.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The hospital reported it received 48 stroke-related visits in 2024. Stroke assessment, diagnosis and treatment times documented last year at the institution were quicker than time goals set by DNV for Door to Emergency Provider, Door to Stroke Team, Door to CT Scanner, Order to Lab Results and Connection to Telemedicine

A team of eight immediately responds when a stroke case is received at the hospital. The group is composed of emergency physicians, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, emergency and intensive care unit nurses, certified nursing assistants, CT technologists, laboratory technicians and clinical coordinators.

Stroke patients account for about 1% of patients seen at the hospital’s emergency department.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 6
Winter flurries come in earnest
Local NewsFeb. 6
Idaho’s Fetal personhood bill will not advance
Local NewsFeb. 6
Addiction support services coming to Pullman
Local NewsFeb. 6
Water supply study is well attended
Related
Committee advances bill creating ABLE savings accounts
Local NewsFeb. 6
Committee advances bill creating ABLE savings accounts
Bill that bans requiring ‘medical interventions’ in schools, businesses advances for potential changes
Local NewsFeb. 6
Bill that bans requiring ‘medical interventions’ in schools, businesses advances for potential changes
Funding freeze ices Head Start programs
Local NewsFeb. 6
Funding freeze ices Head Start programs
Appaloosa Museum looking for new home
Local NewsFeb. 6
Appaloosa Museum looking for new home
Pullman City Council trying an earlier start time for the next three months
Local NewsFeb. 6
Pullman City Council trying an earlier start time for the next three months
Bill to add to riot penalties introduced
Local NewsFeb. 6
Bill to add to riot penalties introduced
Police ID subjects in Orchards shooting; no others believed to be involved
Local NewsFeb. 5
Police ID subjects in Orchards shooting; no others believed to be involved
One dead, one injured in shooting
Local NewsFeb. 5
One dead, one injured in shooting
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy