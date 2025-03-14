Sections
Pullman Regional Hospital’s Board of Commissioners look to fill vacant seat

PULLMAN — The Pullman Regional Hospital’s Board of Commissioners has a vacant board position it needs filled.

The hospital announced in a news release March 6 that the seat was vacated by Karen Karpman, who served on the board for seven years before resigning from the role. Her last day was March 6.

Karpman is a retired clinical neuropsychologist who’s lived in Pullman for more than 20 years. She worked as a private practice clinical psychologist in Pullman for 17 years until retiring in 2015. She is a member of the hospital’s Women’s Leadership Guild, Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary and the hospital’s Ethics Committee.

To be eligible for the six-year term, candidates must be a registered voter, live within Pullman city limits and cannot be a hospital employee.

The position’s time commitments include attending one public board meeting per month and additional special board meetings, as well as two to three committee meetings per month.

Each year, commissioners must also come to a two-day planning session, two regional or state educational meetings and participate in various hospital functions like accreditation, hospital employee appreciation events and fundraising.

The board will hold a special meeting April 2 to interview candidates and possibly appoint a new commissioner. The appointee will be up for election in November, and must file a personal financial affairs statement with the Public Disclosure Commission.

Letters of interest and resumes must be mailed by March 27, addressed to the Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners at 835 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman, WA 99163.

