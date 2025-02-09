While the new and improved Pullman Regional Hospital is far from completion, CEO Matt Forge assures the project is making headway.

The nonprofit hospital anticipates breaking ground on its expansion project in the fall with a shorter timeline than previously expected. Plans will soon move into final stages when hospital executives, construction and architecture firms are nearly completed with valuing costs for the design and build.

The 80,000-square-foot remodel aims to improve access to emergency care, expand surgery spaces and support behavioral health. It will create a simplified experience for patients where the majority of hospital functions are located on one campus.

Forge said this includes increasing its emergency room capacity, adding a fifth operational room and other supporting spaces for administration as well as procedures.

He said the region’s health care needs have evolved over the years, and flexible spaces are key to continue providing exceptional care for the community.

“Spaces that have multiple uses are a huge need in terms of Pullman Regional adapting to the new economics of healthcare in the future,” said Forge, a Lewiston High and University of Idaho graduate. “We’ll be able to flex into that outpatient space and still maintain the same high-quality patient experience.”

In 2004, the hospital moved into its 25-bed primary facility located on Bishop Boulevard. A lot has changed over the past 20 years, Forge said, that necessitates the expansion.

He said the hospital received 14,500 emergency visits in 2024, which has doubled over the past five to 10 years. Its surgical cases have also grown by 35% with the addition of a dozen clinics.

The institution is running out of space with a considerable increase in procedures that take place at the institution, he said.

The hospital is the community’s third-largest employer, with more than 600 workers. Forge said health care services have extended to include primary care, general surgery, cardiology and urology.

“When you have that type of growth, and you’re taking great care of patients, you need to continue to expand access through space,” he said. “We’re ready to make good on our promise to maintain and build wonderful services that we provide here at Pullman Regional.”