While the new and improved Pullman Regional Hospital is far from completion, CEO Matt Forge assures the project is making headway.
The nonprofit hospital anticipates breaking ground on its expansion project in the fall with a shorter timeline than previously expected. Plans will soon move into final stages when hospital executives, construction and architecture firms are nearly completed with valuing costs for the design and build.
The 80,000-square-foot remodel aims to improve access to emergency care, expand surgery spaces and support behavioral health. It will create a simplified experience for patients where the majority of hospital functions are located on one campus.
Forge said this includes increasing its emergency room capacity, adding a fifth operational room and other supporting spaces for administration as well as procedures.
He said the region’s health care needs have evolved over the years, and flexible spaces are key to continue providing exceptional care for the community.
“Spaces that have multiple uses are a huge need in terms of Pullman Regional adapting to the new economics of healthcare in the future,” said Forge, a Lewiston High and University of Idaho graduate. “We’ll be able to flex into that outpatient space and still maintain the same high-quality patient experience.”
In 2004, the hospital moved into its 25-bed primary facility located on Bishop Boulevard. A lot has changed over the past 20 years, Forge said, that necessitates the expansion.
He said the hospital received 14,500 emergency visits in 2024, which has doubled over the past five to 10 years. Its surgical cases have also grown by 35% with the addition of a dozen clinics.
The institution is running out of space with a considerable increase in procedures that take place at the institution, he said.
The hospital is the community’s third-largest employer, with more than 600 workers. Forge said health care services have extended to include primary care, general surgery, cardiology and urology.
“When you have that type of growth, and you’re taking great care of patients, you need to continue to expand access through space,” he said. “We’re ready to make good on our promise to maintain and build wonderful services that we provide here at Pullman Regional.”
The project is expected to cost between $45 million to $50 million, however construction should stay between $25 million to $27 million. Forge said the hospital plans to remodel much of its existing space to keep prices low. Other additional costs are associated with equipment.
He added more details on added spaces will be released after the hospital completes its final design.
Funding will come from a $27.5 million bond that the community approved in 2022, as well as borrowing from the hospital fund and philanthropy.
Forge said the hospital was able to raise $1.6 million for the project in 2024. He added Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation’s 18th Gala on Feb. 1 raised more than $200,000 in donations.
“Pullman is just incredible in that way,” he said.
Construction was anticipated to take five years through five stages. Forge said that timeline has shortened, and now expects the project to be complete by 2027 in three phases.
He said the hospital will remain 100% operational throughout construction. Staff will be organizing to minimize the impact on patients during the process.
The hospital will continue working with Design West Architects, a Pullman architectural firm, and Richland, Wash.-based Bouten Construction Company on plans.
Forge said the project will move into final planning and design phases in the coming months, followed by seeking approvals through the Department of Health, other approval mechanisms and filing permits.
“We’re focused on the next era of excellence,” he said. “We’re really working on building infrastructure that can support the growth that we need to meet the community’s needs in the future.”
Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com