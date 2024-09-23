Sections
Local NewsJanuary 18, 2025

Pullman’s Addium-METER Foundation opens 2025 grant applications

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Addium-METER Foundation logo
Addium-METER Foundation logo

The Addium-METER Foundation is taking applications for its 2025 charitable grant cycle.

The Pullman-based foundation announced on its website local nonprofits can apply for financial assistance and volunteer support to make a difference in the community with innovative projects. Grant proposals must be submitted by Feb. 14.

The organization was established to fight poverty, promote education and improve quality of life in the community. It has provided $538,000 to local nonprofits since opening in 2018.

The foundation’s grant awards range from $1,000 to $7,5000. It also offers 80-400 volunteers from Addium-METER employees.

Applicants will be informed of their status in late March.

More information can be found by visiting addium-meterfoundation.org.

