Local NewsDecember 7, 2024

Pullman’s Main Street now fully open to traffic

PULLMAN — Main Street fully opened to traffic today, however, work on downtown will continue.

Welch Comer, the city’s consultant, announced on its website the roadway opened to both lanes of traffic. Vehicle detours on Bishop Boulevard were discontinued this morning.

Drivers should be aware of changes to Paradise Street. Previously, both lanes of eastbound traffic turned right onto Main that allowed both lanes to continue onto Washington State Route 270. Now, the left lane on Paradise is dedicated to turning left at Main, while the right lane will continue on the highway.

Motorists should also watch out for a dedicated bike lane on Main that didn’t exist before construction.

Crews will continue working downtown while traffic flows; travelers are asked to use caution while driving in the area. Welch Comer said on its website supply chain challenges have delayed traffic control signals for Man and Spring streets. Old lights were temporarily mounted until the new signals were received.

