Pullman’s Main Street now fully open to traffic

Drivers should be aware of changes to Paradise Street. Previously, both lanes of eastbound traffic turned right onto Main that allowed both lanes to continue onto Washington State Route 270. Now, the left lane on Paradise is dedicated to turning left at Main, while the right lane will continue on the highway.

Motorists should also watch out for a dedicated bike lane on Main that didn’t exist before construction.

Crews will continue working downtown while traffic flows; travelers are asked to use caution while driving in the area. Welch Comer said on its website supply chain challenges have delayed traffic control signals for Man and Spring streets. Old lights were temporarily mounted until the new signals were received.