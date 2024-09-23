Pullman’s Main Street scheduled to reopen to limited traffic today

The barriers blocking Main Street are set to come down early this morning.

The roadway is expected to open to at least one lane of westbound traffic by 6 a.m. today if weather allows. Truck and vehicle detours on Bishop Boulevard will remain in place until construction is finished in late November.

The city of Pullman’s consultant, Coeur d’Alene-based engineering firm Welch Comer, announced on Project Downtown’s website that the long-anticipated revitalization will finish soon.

Since April, Main Street has been closed while crews from Apollo Inc., a Kennewick-based construction company, rebuild downtown’s streets, sidewalks and utilities.

Main was initially expected to open by Oct. 15. The deadline was pushed back twice, and is now a month behind schedule. Construction should be fully completed by Nov. 22.

With the reopening of Main, the public is asked to stay alert for construction vehicles and workers as the area is actively being worked on.

Sidewalks have been open during the project and pedestrians are able to access downtown and businesses. Some parallel parking will be available where possible.

Next week, crews will be replacing trees that were planted downtown. Welch Comer said there was a mix-up in species by the nursery Hornbeam Trees and the correct ones will be planted.