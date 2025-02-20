Sections
Local NewsFebruary 20, 2025

Rally to support WWAMI to be held in Boise

story image illustation

BOISE — More than 1,600 Idahoans signed a letter asking the Idaho Legislature to oppose a bill that would discontinue the WWAMI program, according to the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians.

The Boise-based organization also announced a rally will be held at the Idaho Capitol 11 p.m. PST Friday to advocate for WWAMI.

According to a news release from the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians, the signatures include residents and faculty in Idaho WWAMI programs, current and former WWAMI students and physicians.

They oppose HB 176, which would withdraw Idaho from a 50-year partnership with the University of Washington and three other Western states for medical education, and move to a new partner in Utah.

University of Idaho and the University of Utah have already signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the program.

