Record rainfall takes Palouse by storm

A waterlogged Palouse is recovering from the aftermath of widespread flooding this weekend.

Sunday’s record-breaking rains and warm temperatures placed pressure on town and rural road systems. Multiple roadways were closed from washouts, mudslides and rockslides across the region.

The Whitman County Commissioners responded to the flooding by declaring a state of emergency Monday morning. Whitman County Public Works Director Mark Storey estimates around half to $1 million in damages countywide.

“We’re still assessing the damage,” Storey said. “The Palouse was underwater all weekend.”

The declaration will accelerate repairs to dozens of county roads and bridges damaged from the storm.

The Latah County Commissioners are scheduled to declare a state of emergency during their Tuesday meeting.

Steve Bodnar, meteorologist at National Weather Services Spokane, said a record rainfall of 1.13 inches for Feb. 23 was set Sunday at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. This beat the previous Feb. 23 record set in 1933 of 1.06 inches.

Paradise Creek in Moscow crested at a near-record flood level Monday morning. Bodnar said the creek reached 11.20 feet, which is the third-highest peak ever recorded. The largest was in 2019 rising to 11.3 feet, following 11.26 inches in 1996.

The Palouse River in Whitman and Latah counties also crested at that time. The river rose to 17.22 feet Monday morning recorded at Potlatch’s river gauge, Bodnar said. Monday’s peak was the 11th-highest recorded, the record being set at 22.15 feet in 1996.

The storm created major problems for towns and rural communities. Storey said several roads in Whitman are closed and residents are isolated.

He added Oakesdale was completely cut off Sunday night when Washington State Route 27 and county roads were closed because of high water. The state route was opened Monday morning.