Recording of 911 call made in Moscow murder case released to media

An audio recording of the 911 call that notified authorities of the murder of four University of Idaho students in November 2022 was released to media outlets and others Friday.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune received a copy of the recording. It can be found at bit.ly/4iqlp0X or by scanning the QR code that accompanies this story.

Those who listen to the recording, which is a bit more than four minutes long, will hear a chaotic moment frozen in time. The call was placed by the two surviving roommates who were in the Moscow house when the murders occurred. The voices on the call don’t seem to grasp exactly what happened, but they understand it was horrific.

A few different voices are heard on the recording, and the dispatch officer asks those on the other end to stop passing the phone.