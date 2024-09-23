Sections
Local NewsFebruary 15, 2025

Region sees a few inches of snow over last two days

Lewiston Tribune
People walk through the falling snow Friday on Washington State University campus in Pullman.
People walk through the falling snow Friday on Washington State University campus in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A bit more than 1 inch of snow fell on the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley between Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane.

The intermittent snow started Thursday afternoon and continued on and off Friday. As of Friday evening, there had been 1.2 inches of accumulation over the two days.

During the same time, Pullman got an official total that was less than 1 inch.

Most of the Inland Northwest has received similar small totals of snow over the last two days.

More snow is expected across the region this weekend, with Lewiston forecast to get about 1 inch, the Palouse 3-4 inches and the Camas Prairie 1-2 inches, according to the weather service.

For the month of February, Lewiston has received a bit more than 10 inches of snow, according to the weather service. Much of it came Feb. 4, when 6 inches accumulated.

