OPINION: Remembering our veterans; reflecting on our service

It is fitting that America sets aside at least one day every year to honor those who served in the county’s armed forces. Demonstrating respect for veterans encourages young people to step forward to serve the country, which in turn keeps us strong and prepared to meet challenges posed by our adversaries.

Despite the indecisive outcomes of our conflicts following World War II — Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan — there should never be any question that the service of our military men and women is appreciated by a grateful nation.

When communist forces took over Saigon on April 30, 1975, many of us who had served there were devastated. I thought of those many thousands of Americans (58,220, at final count) who died in the conflict and the hundreds of thousands who came home with physical and mental wounds. The sad outcome was not because our service personnel did not give their all for their country, but because of serious mistakes made by those at the highest echelons. The same could be said for our Iraq and Afghanistan wars. We must always honor those who served the country, regardless of the war outcome, and direct our anger at those who erroneously called the shots.

Every time I think about Vietnam, waves of grief and anger sweep through my mind and body, mourning the many lives shattered and lost in that ill-fated conflict — both our service personnel and our South Vietnamese friends. Yet, I treasure the experience of serving my country. It taught me so much about myself and the awesome capabilities of our armed forces. More than anything else, it demonstrated how Americans from all backgrounds, with a wide assortment of beliefs, can come together as a team to serve the national interest. I wish that our present-day civil society could do the same.

One of my very best experiences was helping an orphanage that was operated by the Cao Dai Church in Tay Ninh City. I lived and worked alongside South Vietnamese forces and had free run of the city, which was off limits to most American troops. That allowed me to visit the kids fairly often when there was a break from my artillery duties. There were about 70 kids, ranging from infants to mid-teens. We furnished rice, firewood, playground equipment, a generator, an electric water pump, clothes and a wide range of supplies. It was a wonderful break from the ugly business of war.