BOISE — On the second day of the 2025 legislative session, Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, proposed a joint memorial to reject the 2015 Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage nationally.

The House State Affairs Committee voted to introduce the bill, which clears the way for it to return for a full hearing.

Scott told the committee marriage laws are an intrinsic state right, claiming that Obergefell v. Hodges “undermined state sovereignty and disrupted the democratic process.”

The text of the memorial argues that Obergefell’s protections for same-sex couples violate individual state constitutions, calling the court’s decision an “illegitimate overreach” of state authority. The joint memorial is a request by the Legislature for action from another level of government, such as the U.S. Supreme Court.