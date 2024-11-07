Republicans have retained District 6

Republicans have retained control of District 6, preliminary results show.
Sen. Dan Foreman led Democratic challenger Julia Parker with 14,847 votes, or 53.3%, compared to Parker’s 12,986, preliminary results show. Foreman has served one term in the Senate and previously also served from 2016-18.
“The people have spoken,” Foreman said in a phone interview just after midnight Wednesday. “The people reelected me for another term, overwhelmingly, by over 1,500 votes. That’s about a 6.2 percentage winning margin, which is very strong for a competitive district, so I will go back to Boise and do my best to represent the people.
In the race for House Seat A, incumbent Rep. Lori McCann appeared to keep her seat in a rematch against Democratic challenger Trish Carter-Goodheart, preliminary results showed. McCann had 17,794 votes, or 64.8%, according to results reported Wednesday morning.
McCann had previously defeated Carter-Goodheart in 2022. McCann has served in the House since she was appointed to the position by Gov. Brad Little in 2021.
“It’s been a pretty good night for Republicans overall, I would say,” McCann said in a phone interview around 12:30 a.m. “I’m pleased with the turnout, pleased with where I’m sitting now and looking forward to getting back to work.”
For House Seat B, two-term incumbent Rep. Brandon Mitchell also led against challenger Kathy Dawes. Mitchell had earned 16,157 votes, or 58.1%, to Dawes’ 11,649.
“I think we had plenty of voters come out, and now it’s just time to start doing the work of the people for District 6,” Mitchell said Wednesday.
The area encompassing Latah County has had close races in the past and previously had Democratic representation, although it was a different district number prior to districting in 2022. The district also includes parts of Nez Perce and Lewis counties. With Idaho’s Republican supermajority, District 6 represents one of the state’s few competitive general election races.
