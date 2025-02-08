Resolution aimed at raising initiative threshold heads to Senate

BOISE — A committee sent to the Senate floor Friday a proposed constitutional amendment to make it more difficult to get a voter initiative on the ballot, after around two-and-a-half hours of overwhelmingly negative testimony.

Sen. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, sponsored Senate Joint Resolution 101, which would put on the ballot a potential constitutional amendment to require signatures from 6% of registered voters in every legislative district to have an initiative appear on the ballot — currently the threshold is 6% of Idaho’s total registered voters, with at least 6% of voters in 18 of Idaho’s 35 districts.

The threshold in the proposal is similar to a law the Legislature passed in 2021, which was struck down in a unanimous state Supreme Court decision that found it would make it nearly impossible to get an initiative on the ballot and ruled it would be a “grave infringement on the people’s constitutional rights.”

Okuniewicz said the solution would be to put the question to the voters.

He said he wanted to make the change because, “wealthy elites who don’t even live here are easily able to buy their way onto the ballot,” Okuniewicz said.

He cited Prop 1, which appeared on the ballot in November and had a campaign supported by a political action committee that collected around $4.4 million in funds from out of state in addition to $1.1 million from in state. The initiative was defeated with nearly 70% voting against it.

Around 40 people testified with all but three voicing their opposition.

Many testifiers highlighted that the threshold to get the initiative on the ballot is already difficult to obtain and very few initiatives have made it to the ballot and even fewer pass — 15 initiatives have passed in Idaho since the initiative process was added to the state constitution in 1912. Many of the testifers had been volunteers on past initiative efforts and argued that it was not big money or paid signature gatherers doing the work.

Moscow resident Tina Hilding said she worked on three past initiatives.

“For each of them, I walked or stood for hours collecting signatures from strangers, sometimes in the freezing cold — actually, it seems like it was always cold,” Hilding said. “We were not paid.”

Many argued that the change, if approved, would give one district “veto power” to kill an otherwise popular initiative and the potential for out-of-state funding to be directed to just one district.

“The truth is, requiring signatures from every corner of a rural state renders the initiative process nearly impossible,” said Jean Henscheid, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Idaho. “It does not increase representation in signatures. It is a tactic taken from a national playbook written by big money special interests to block policies popular with citizens that partisans don’t like.”

She highlighted a part of the 2021 Supreme Court opinion that said legislation is often introduced aiming to limit the initiative process after one succeeds.