Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsNovember 23, 2024

Richland man pleads guilty in Colfax motorcycle chase

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A courtroom screenshot shows Derek Adams, who pleaded guilty in leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Colfax.
A courtroom screenshot shows Derek Adams, who pleaded guilty in leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Colfax.Whitman County Superior Court

COLFAX — A Richland, Wash., man who was arrested earlier this month for leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Colfax is going to jail.

Derek Adams, 32, pleaded guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and fourth-degree assault Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Court Commissioner Douglas Robinson sentenced him to 45 days in prison.

Adams was arrested by Whitman County deputies Nov. 2 for a car chase that exceeded speeds of 100 mph and ended in a crash.

Court records say a wildlife agent tried stopping a motorcyclist for speeding on Washington State Route 26.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The driver failed to yield, and deputies followed the vehicle after entering Colfax. Instead of pulling over, Adams reportedly accelerated onto Washington State Route 272.

The pursuit ended when Adams failed to negotiate a corner and crashed into an adjacent field.

Adams was taken to the hospital for treatment of broken ribs before being booked into the Whitman County Jail.

In court, Adams said he was sorry for imposing the dangers of that pursuit upon officers. He also sent an apology letter to the officers involved.

After serving time, Adams will transfer into Benton County’s custody on several warrants. He’s accused of stealing a vehicle in the Tri-Cities area.

Related
Local NewsNov. 23
Births
Local NewsNov. 23
Port of Whitman County commissions expect balanced budget ne...
Local NewsNov. 23
Public invited to nominate residents for annual Rosa Parks H...
Local NewsNov. 23
Meetings
Related
LWV Pullman to host holiday cookie exchange and presentation on school attendance, engagement
Local NewsNov. 23
LWV Pullman to host holiday cookie exchange and presentation on school attendance, engagement
Aht’Wy Interchange opens to traffic today
Local NewsNov. 23
Aht’Wy Interchange opens to traffic today
Fostering a love of nature
Local NewsNov. 23
Fostering a love of nature
California woman pleads insanity in stabbing incident
Local NewsNov. 23
California woman pleads insanity in stabbing incident
California woman who thought victim was ‘devil’ pleaded insanity
Local NewsNov. 22
California woman who thought victim was ‘devil’ pleaded insanity
Board of Ed dilemma: university diversity
Local NewsNov. 22
Board of Ed dilemma: university diversity
Project Downtown’s completion pushed back again
Local NewsNov. 22
Project Downtown’s completion pushed back again
Moscow murders are still not settled
Local NewsNov. 21
Moscow murders are still not settled
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy