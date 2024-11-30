Sections
The Palouse
Local NewsNovember 30, 2024

Riggins man died in crash Friday night near White Bird

The collision occurred around 9 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95

story image illustation

WHITE BIRD — A Riggins man died in a crash Friday night near White Bird.

The collision occurred around 9 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police Department.

Law enforcement discovered that a 50-year-old man driving a 2017 Lexus was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane.

A 66-year-old woman from Riggins operating a 2015 Mercedes Benz was headed southbound with two passengers, a 63-year-old woman and juvenile female, when they were struck by the Lexus.

The occupants of the Mercedes Benz were critically injured and transported by ground and air ambulance to a local hospital, according to the news release. The Lexus driver sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

It was determined that all parties were wearing seatbelts.

The news release did not provide the names of drivers involved in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

Traffic on the roadway was partially blocked for nearly three hours.

Idaho County, Syringa Ambulance, Salmon River Rural Fire, Grangeville Police and Idaho Transportation Department assisted.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

