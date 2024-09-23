Rozen: Are my pumpkins ready for autumn leaves and jack-o’-lanterns?

Last week I found two maple leaves lying near their mother tree, part of a new season painted in shades of burgundy, orange and gold. The leaves felt so small and fragile when I cupped them in my hands, carried them inside and set them gently on the windowsill above our kitchen sink.

Autumn has been my favorite time of year since my childhood in Aberdeen, Wash., even when the season seemed to blur through a curtain of rain. After sloshing through puddles on my way home from school, I’d shake out my red umbrella and slip off my rain boots in the front hallway. My grandmother, wearing her cobbler apron, would be waiting in the kitchen with homemade bread — still warm from the oven — gingersnaps and a red apple. She’d pour us each a cup of hot tea, and we’d sit at the table in the breakfast nook while I told her about my school day: “A” grades in reading and story writing, the teacher’s red pencil marks on my arithmetic paper and all the news from recess with my best friend.

On Halloween night my little brother and I trick-or-treated through our neighborhood, and we could hear kids comparing their bags of candy all the way up the block. The best treats — homemade popcorn balls — always came from our house. I remember my mom stirring batches of popcorn into a kettle of hot syrup, then buttering her hands and shaping the sticky candy into balls. After they cooled, Mom bagged them in plastic and tied curly orange ribbons around the tops. Sometimes she also baked sugar cookies, with orange frosting and chocolate chips for the jack-o’-lanterns’ faces. Earlier in Halloween week, she helped my brother and me carve our pumpkins and let us goosh the guts around before she scooped the slimy mess out of the shells.