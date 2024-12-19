SBOE approves DEI restrictions

The Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution that would prohibit offices and policies dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion ideology.
The resolution states that higher education institutions shall “establish and maintain equality of opportunity for all students regardless of personal identity characteristics.”
It also states that “no central offices, policies, procedures, or initiatives are dedicated to DEI ideology.”
SBOE Executive Director Joshua Whitworth said the board received 687 written comments from a student survey about this policy change and 80% of those comments opposed it.
This change will force universities to restructure their programs and services dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion so that they fit the confines of the new rules. They have to comply with these changes by June 30.
The resolution has exceptions that prevent this new resolution from interfering with other school policies and programs. For example, it does not affect student clubs that are based on social issues or personal identity characteristics. It also does not affect centers for first generation students, veterans, students with disabilities and Native American students.
University of Idaho President Scott Green told the SBOE the UI will do the best it can to meet the needs of all its students, but it will take time to figure out the best way to do that.
“We will get there, but it’s not flipping a switch,” Green said.
According to an email Green sent to UI staff and faculty Wednesday, the UI is creating a new student engagement center in spring 2025 with programming for all students, including services specific to first-generation students.
UI’s equity and diversity officers will close by the start of the spring semester, the email said.
This includes the Office of Equity and Diversity, the Office of Multicultural Affairs, the Diversity Center, the Black/African American Cultural Center, the LGBTQA Office and the Women’s Center.
“All employees will move to other positions at the university and continue using their expertise to support students,” Green wrote.
The UI’s Native American Center and College Assistance Migrant Program will not be affected by the DEI resolution.
Green told the SBOE that students “highly value” the diversity programs the UI offers, and they feel a “deep sense of loss and sadness” about the office closures.
On Wednesday, SBOE Member Kurt Liebich reiterated his discomfort with the DEI resolution, which he expressed at the previous SBOE meeting in November.
He said DEI has caused problems on campus in other parts of the country, but that is not what is happening in Idaho, he said.
Liebich said he values diversity in Idaho and believes campuses should reflect that diversity and “we shouldn’t be scared of it.”
“I don’t know when inclusion became a four-letter word,” he said, “but don’t we want every student to show up on our campus and feel like they’re included and belong?”
Liebich still voted in favor of the resolution, but stated he feared it would have unintended consequences.
Whitworth said the purpose of the resolution is not to minimize the importance of diversity in the state, but to bring all students together instead of having identity-based services on campus.
Whitworth did say the definition of DEI has been nebulous and the Idaho Legislature has struggled to define what it is.
He said the idea behind this DEI resolution is not to take support away from students, but to bring students together instead of having “identity-focused type centers” on campuses.
