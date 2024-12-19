SBOE approves DEI restrictions

The Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution that would prohibit offices and policies dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion ideology.

The resolution states that higher education institutions shall “establish and maintain equality of opportunity for all students regardless of personal identity characteristics.”

It also states that “no central offices, policies, procedures, or initiatives are dedicated to DEI ideology.”

SBOE Executive Director Joshua Whitworth said the board received 687 written comments from a student survey about this policy change and 80% of those comments opposed it.

This change will force universities to restructure their programs and services dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion so that they fit the confines of the new rules. They have to comply with these changes by June 30.

The resolution has exceptions that prevent this new resolution from interfering with other school policies and programs. For example, it does not affect student clubs that are based on social issues or personal identity characteristics. It also does not affect centers for first generation students, veterans, students with disabilities and Native American students.

University of Idaho President Scott Green told the SBOE the UI will do the best it can to meet the needs of all its students, but it will take time to figure out the best way to do that.

“We will get there, but it’s not flipping a switch,” Green said.

According to an email Green sent to UI staff and faculty Wednesday, the UI is creating a new student engagement center in spring 2025 with programming for all students, including services specific to first-generation students.

UI’s equity and diversity officers will close by the start of the spring semester, the email said.

This includes the Office of Equity and Diversity, the Office of Multicultural Affairs, the Diversity Center, the Black/African American Cultural Center, the LGBTQA Office and the Women’s Center.