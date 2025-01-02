Scores plunge into 2025

For many who take a plunge into the Snake River, it’s the way they start the new year in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Some were quick to jump from the dock Wednesday for the annual Polar Bear Plunge at the boat ramp below the Red Wolf Crossing Bridge. Others were more hesitant and needed a countdown.
Some coaxed others to jump in, some needed coaxing.
One group chanted “hot chocolate after” before bracing for the cold dip.
For some it’s been a longtime New Year’s Day tradition. For some it’s the start of a new way to ring in the new year, and for a few it might be a one-and-done event.
About 150 people jumped in for 2025, but at least for one, it was a dual celebration. Livia McKenzie decided to celebrate her 12th birthday at the polar bear plunge. It was the second time she has celebrated her birthday at the event, the last time in 2019.
This year she brought her parents, Jared and Kel McKenzie, and her brother, Miloh, along with her friend Sydney Hinkleman. The group also sang “Happy Birthday” to Livia before they lined up for the plunge.
Hinkleman and Livia are friends at school in Clarkston and Livia told her she wanted to do the plunge for her birthday. It was Hinkleman’s first time doing the plunge but she had been wanting to do it for a while.
Kel McKenzie said Livia asked that they jump in with her. Jared added it was a moment of “family solidarity.”
“It was important to Livia to jump as well, so why not?” Kel said.
Miloh, who was jumping for the first time, agreed.
“I want to do it for Livia,” Miloh said.
In addition to doing the plunge for Livia, Jared said it was a good way to start the new year.
“Do something different, do something uncomfortable,” he said.
There were many other family groups at the plunge, continuing traditions, including the Nash family. Father-daughter duo Nathan Nash and Arya Nash always come dressed to impress.
This year’s outfit included chicken hats, representing Arya’s senior year at Clarkston High School, and both wore bow ties and tutus.
Yes, both. Nathan wore a tutu matching the golden color of his chicken hat, bow tie and Speedo. Arya’s tutu was white to go with her chicken hat, bow tie and a red and black swimsuit to represent the Clarkston Bantam, which was the inspiration for the costume.
“I thought it would be appropriate to wear chicken costumes,” Arya said.
Last year Arya wore a fairy costume. She also wore waterproof shoes, but they fell off. This year she came prepared with strap-on sandals.
Nathan normally just sports the singular Speedo, which he began wearing because he thought it would be funny. This year he’s added a bit more to the ensemble.
“I got more on than usual — the bow tie, the chicken and tutu,” Nathan said.
It’s a tradition the Nash family has been doing since 2019-18, skipping just a few years, like when the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Next year they’re planning to come back and keep the tradition going.
Like many plungers, Ayra and Nathan brought along a nonjumper who provides warmth support. Chalise Nash had two main jobs to help her family: Start the car to warm it up and document the event with photos and video.
Documenting the 2025 polar bear plunge for all participants were the event organizers Jett Vallandigham and Jeanne Vallandigham, giving out certificates to those who jumped in the river.
They also keep track of the water temperature. This year it was a warm 46 degrees, at least by winter river standards. Jett noted that’s the typical temperature of the Puget Sound.
“Usually it’s 39. I’ve never had it go over 42 degrees,” she said about the temperature of the Snake River.
When she first tested out her newly bought thermometer and saw the higher than normal temperature, she thought it was broken. But then she tested it at home and, sure enough, it was working just fine. Jett took the temperature right before people jumped in, but the fact it was technically 14 degrees above freezing didn’t change people’s reactions to the sudden cold water.
“People in it were freezing,” Jett said.
Even if the river were frozen, it wouldn’t seem to deter people who make it a tradition year after year.
