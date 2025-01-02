Scores plunge into 2025

For many who take a plunge into the Snake River, it’s the way they start the new year in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

Some were quick to jump from the dock Wednesday for the annual Polar Bear Plunge at the boat ramp below the Red Wolf Crossing Bridge. Others were more hesitant and needed a countdown.

Some coaxed others to jump in, some needed coaxing.

One group chanted “hot chocolate after” before bracing for the cold dip.

For some it’s been a longtime New Year’s Day tradition. For some it’s the start of a new way to ring in the new year, and for a few it might be a one-and-done event.

About 150 people jumped in for 2025, but at least for one, it was a dual celebration. Livia McKenzie decided to celebrate her 12th birthday at the polar bear plunge. It was the second time she has celebrated her birthday at the event, the last time in 2019.

This year she brought her parents, Jared and Kel McKenzie, and her brother, Miloh, along with her friend Sydney Hinkleman. The group also sang “Happy Birthday” to Livia before they lined up for the plunge.

Hinkleman and Livia are friends at school in Clarkston and Livia told her she wanted to do the plunge for her birthday. It was Hinkleman’s first time doing the plunge but she had been wanting to do it for a while.

Kel McKenzie said Livia asked that they jump in with her. Jared added it was a moment of “family solidarity.”

“It was important to Livia to jump as well, so why not?” Kel said.

Miloh, who was jumping for the first time, agreed.

“I want to do it for Livia,” Miloh said.

In addition to doing the plunge for Livia, Jared said it was a good way to start the new year.

“Do something different, do something uncomfortable,” he said.

There were many other family groups at the plunge, continuing traditions, including the Nash family. Father-daughter duo Nathan Nash and Arya Nash always come dressed to impress.