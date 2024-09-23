Commentary: Secret prize inside: Merry Christmas from the Daily News

Thumb through today’s Daily News and you’ll spot a gift made just for you.

No need to dig to the bottom of the Honeycomb box or sift through Cracker Jack for a sneak peek — this one’s much easier to find.

A hint: It’s a must-have for Christmas and birthdays.

That’s right.

Gift wrap.

It’s a full-sized sheet of eco-friendly, holiday wrapping paper. It was printed here in downtown Lewiston by the talented newspaper pressman elves at Revolve Print and Pack — a new Northwest packaging company specializing in a wide range of easy-to-custom-brand, eco-conscious solutions for gift wrap (rolls and sheets), e-commerce shipping, butcher and pellet grill smoking paper, and other commercial uses.

It’s cool stuff — we’re actually the first in the U.S. to retrofit a traditional newspaper press to produce paper and packaging in a roll-style finish.

Revolve Print and Pack — the youngest child of our 133-year-old family- and employee-owned Tribune Publishing Co. — is an adventurous offshoot aimed at transforming our business model to preserve two of our nation’s last independent daily newspapers, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune.

We hope this eco-forward, recycle-ready, lovable and totally local design strikes you — featuring Christmas day front pages from the 1980s era Idahonian and Palouse Empire News — and brings a splash of nostalgia and charm under your tree.

We search high and low for front pages from the Pullman Herald to no available.

The ribbon and Scotch tape? That’s all you.

The idea hit us just last week and we couldn’t resist for two reasons.

First, it’s a fun way to say “Merry Christmas” and thank you.

And second, it’s also a fun way to share a peek at the innovative hard work we’re putting in to grow and adapt our business model to support local journalism — which we’ve openly shared with you before. The entire news industry — newspapers, radio and television — continues to be gutted by economic disruption. And bad things happen in towns without local news, known as news deserts.