BOISE — The Idaho Senate on Monday approved a bill to reduce the income eligibility for refugee medical assistance. The bill now goes to the governor.

Senators voted 29-6 to pass House Bill 199, which in addition to moving the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s administrative rules into statute, reduces the income eligibility for federally funded medical assistance from 150% of federal poverty guidelines to 133% of those guidelines.

For a family of four, 150% of the federal poverty guidelines would be an annual income of $48,225, and 133% of those guidelines would be $42,760 a year for a family of the same size.

Senate sponsor Sen. Josh Keyser, R-Meridian, said the bill was meant to bring the income limitations for assistance more in line with what is available to Idahoans; it was unclear which assistance program he was referring to.

The income limits for adult Medicaid, including the expansion population, is 138% of federal poverty limits.

Keyser said that outstanding medical costs could be subtracted from the total income to help participants meet eligibility.

The refugee medical assistance program is federally funded and administered by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The agency receives around $1.5 million annually for the program, an IDHW spokesperson told the Idaho Press.

Just two senators debated the bill, and both rose for a second time to respond to each other.

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, argued that extending help to these refugees “just makes sense,” and that the income limits would only change by a couple thousand dollars.

“These folks are coming from war-torn areas, they’re escaping some pretty awful scenarios, and we’ve provided a little different, and a little extra cushion for those folks,” Wintrow said.