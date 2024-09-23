Senate kills bill to back pregnancy crisis work

A bill to subsidize crisis pregnancy centers in Idaho is not moving forward in the state legislature.

In a 5-4 vote, legislators in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday voted not to advance Senate Bill 1077, likely killing the bill for the remainder of the legislative session.

Crisis pregnancy centers are typically nonprofit organizations that provide pregnancy-related services to individuals experiencing an unplanned pregnancy. Most are religiously affiliated and provide those services from an anti-abortion perspective.

“The state of Idaho has taken, on behalf of the citizens of Idaho, a strong pro-life position…” bill sponsor Sen. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, said to the committee. “This legislation affirms that position and allows us to take additional steps to support expectant mothers. It also allows for potential federal funds that get sent to Idaho to have somewhere to go to support pro-life (organizations).”

The centers do not have to be staffed by licensed medical professionals, and many centers have been criticized for spreading misinformation and using emotional manipulation to dissuade someone from seeking an abortion, such as claims that having an abortion increases a person’s risk of cancer or future fertility issues, or that the abortion pill is dangerous, according to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

The bill would have subsidized crisis pregnancy centers in Idaho through a grant program with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, providing more than $1 million in taxpayer funds to qualified centers, with centers receiving a minimum grant of $25,000.

It also would have amended Idaho’s abortion law, which allows exceptions for abortion in cases of rape or incest. In such cases, the bill would have required physicians to present informed consent materials to pregnant individuals 24 hours prior to performing an abortion.

Adams said he came up with the legislation himself, and he was not approached by any individual to run it.

“This is just reinforcing the state’s position and assuring that informed consent is adhered to,” Adams said.

Critics also have concerns about the privacy within the centers. Most centers offer free services, which means they do not bill insurance providers and are therefore not subject to penalties under the federal HIPAA law for disclosing a patient’s health information, States Newsroom reported.

States including Louisiana, Arkansas and Kansas already provide large amounts of taxpayer dollars to crisis pregnancy centers, States Newsroom reported.

Mixed testimony between anti-abortion advocates

Thirteen people testified to the committee about Senate Bill 1077, most of whom opposed the bill, including Dr. Martha Lund, a retired OB-GYN physician.