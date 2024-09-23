Sections
Local NewsNovember 7, 2024

Skiles set to return as Latah County sheriff

Unofficial results also show Johnson and Stooks being elected county commissioners

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation

Early unofficial election votes out of Latah County show incumbent Richie Skiles winning the race for Latah County Sheriff.

The Republican had 11,454 votes Wednesday evening and was leading Independents James Fry (6,883 votes) and Christopher Middleton (1,441 votes).

Skiles has served as Latah County’s sheriff since 2016.

A total of 20,832 ballots were cast in this year’s election.

Republican Tony Johnson appears to win the race for Latah County Commissioner District 1 against Democrat Mark Thorne. Johnson had 11,477 votes and Thorne earned 8,619 votes Wednesday. Johnson will replace Commissioner Kathie LaFortune.

Republican Jason Stooks appears to have overtaken Democrat John Bohman in the Latah County Commissioner District 3 race. Stooks earned 10,277 votes and incumbent Bohman gained 9,684 votes Wednesday.

The Kendrick School District supplemental levy was passing Wednesday with 450 votes in favor to 264 votes against it.

Unofficial results show the Troy special revenue bond has passed with 307 votes in its favor to 137 votes against. The $4.4 million bond would fund the cost of improving the city’s sewer system.

Juliaetta City Councilor Judi Fuller appears to have lost her seat on the city council as 202 residents voted in favor of recalling her and 81 have voted against recalling her.

