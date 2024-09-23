Sections
SMART Transit, Dial-A-Ride services temporarily unavailable

SMART Transit fixed route operations and Dial-A-Ride services is temporarily be unavailable as of Friday, according to a news release from the organization.

Dial-A-Ride customers will be contacted directly by SMART Transit alerting them to the change. The news release did not state when services would resume.

“SMART Transit understands the impact this has on our community, and we are working as quickly as possible to restore service.” SMART Transit Executive Director Casey Green said in the news release. “We deeply appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.”

Questions can be directed to SMART Transit at (208) 883-7747.

