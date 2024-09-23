SMART Transit director speaks to recent service outage

A three-day service outage earlier this month at the Moscow-based nonprofit SMART Transit was caused by a lapse in insurance coverage, said Casey Green, the organization’s executive director.

The outage for the free transportation service, which Green estimates may have affected some 200 people, happened between Jan 31 and Feb. 3. He said he’d been working with an insurance broker to get new coverage after being dropped by their previous provider for having too many claims.

Green, who started at SMART Transit in August 2024, said he was not provided a list of the number or type of claims, but had been working with a brokerage house to find new insurance.

“About two weeks prior to that end date they told me they acquired a policy,” Green said.

He said he was told the new policy would go into effect imminently. One day before the old insurance expired, Green said, he was notified there would be a lapse in coverage.

The service outage it caused, he said, affected two fixed routes that include stops at grocery stores, downtown Moscow, the University of Idaho campus and local health clinics.

It also impacted SMART Transit’s Dial-a-Ride service, which provides transportation for seniors and people with disabilities.

Dial-a-Ride usually covers between 60 and 80 trips for locals each day, Green said. Some of those include multiple trips for the same individuals.

Green said staff started contacting customers for Dial-a-Ride the night before the service outage, and provided assistance finding alternate transportation.

News releases were sent to local news agencies and community partners that same evening. However, Green said, there isn’t a way currently to directly contact customers who use the two fixed routes.

SMART Transit would normally use its social media channels to alert riders about changes to the regularly scheduled routes, Green said. But he’s been unable to access those pages because they were run by a past employee who is no longer with the organization.