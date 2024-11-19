Sections
Local NewsNovember 19, 2024

Snow expected in Inland Northwest on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning

National Weather Service forecasts heavy mountain snow, as well as some accumulation on Palouse and other areas

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
This map was provided by the National Weather Service at Spokane.
This map was provided by the National Weather Service at Spokane.

The most wide-spread snowstorm so far this season is expected this week in the Inland Northwest, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane.

"Blizzard conditions" are predicted in Washington's Cascade Mountains starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, according to an NWS forecast. Snow accumulation of 8 to 16 inches and wind gusts of 40-50 mph are possible, and travelers using Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass are advised to take caution.

The snow is expected to arrive farther inland Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Palouse, Spokane area, Idaho Panhandle and northern valleys will likely see snow.

Pullman and Deary are forecast to get 1 to 2 inches of snow, as is Winchester. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley may even get less than an inch.

As the week goes along, snow is predicted to continue falling in the mountains but turn to rain in the lowlands, according to the weather service.

