Snow in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is unlikely today and Sunday but chances are better in higher elevations areas like the Camas Prairie, Palouse and upper Clearwater River Valley.
Grangeville could see up to four inches today, according to the National Weather Service at Missoula, Mont., and the Bitterroot Mountains between Lowell and Lolo Pass could get a foot.
The northern parts of the prairie, Moscow and Pullman could receive about a half inch of snow today through Sunday.
Another storm will bring a better chance of snow early next week. Lewiston and Clarkston could get 1 to three inches Tuesday and Wednesday. Grangeville and southern portions of the Camas Prairie could see even more snow, said Ryan Leach, a meteorologist at Missoula.
“We are looking at three to eight inches at Grangeville,” he said.