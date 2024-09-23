The northern parts of the prairie, Moscow and Pullman could receive about a half inch of snow today through Sunday.

Another storm will bring a better chance of snow early next week. Lewiston and Clarkston could get 1 to three inches Tuesday and Wednesday. Grangeville and southern portions of the Camas Prairie could see even more snow, said Ryan Leach, a meteorologist at Missoula.

“We are looking at three to eight inches at Grangeville,” he said.