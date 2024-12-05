Sofidel says hello to Lewiston

LEWISTON — The tissue manufacturing operations Sofidel America Corp. acquired from Clearwater Paper in Lewiston this year will be a vital part of the company as it grows its share of the private-label market in the United States, company officials said Wednesday.

Sofidel America is a subsidiary of Sofidel S.p.A., a privately held company headquartered in Lucca, Italy.

Sofidel’s Lewiston operations are the company’s highest-volume U.S. tissue producer now and will be number two in August when Sofidel completes the installation of a third paper machine in Circleville, Ohio, said Fabio Vitali, a vice president of marketing at Sofidel.

Vitali was part of a team of Sofidel executives visiting Lewiston on Wednesday to introduce Sofidel to the community.

The company’s CEO, Luigi Lazzareschi, provided an overview of Sofidel, which he described as the second-largest producer of private-label tissue in Europe, to a group of more than 100 Lewiston-Clarkston Valley leaders. Those attending the event could tour the facilities.

With the purchase, Sofidel is now the largest producer of private-label tissue in the U.S. retail market and the fifth-largest manufacturer of household paper tissue products worldwide, Lazzareschi said.

Sofidel supplies the majority of the top brick-and-mortar grocery and supermarket chains in the United States, along with large online retailers, Lazzareschi said.

“No matter if the economy is going up or down, demand is quite standard (for tissue),” he said. “Having a tissue operation in your area is a very good thing to have.”

The company entered the American market in 2012 with the acquisition of a company based in Florida with three plants in the U.S. It has grown steadily in the United States through other acquisitions and constructing the Circleville, Ohio, mill and another similar plant in Inola, Okla.

Executives at Sofidel see lots of opportunity in the United States, Lazzareschi said.

Only about 35% of U.S. tissue sales are private label, compared with 75% in Europe, and the three largest U.S. tissue makers are mostly focused on branded products, not private label, he said.

In Lewiston, Sofidel purchased what had been the Clearwater Paper tissue mill and its converting equipment where tissue from large parent rolls is cut into products such as toilet paper, paper towels, paper napkins and facial tissue.