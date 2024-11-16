Spokane man pleads guilty to October Farmington burglary

A Spokane man admitted to burglarizing a property in Farmington last month.

Eric Harris, 55, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Court Commissioner Doug Robinson said the crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines, but chose another form of discipline.

Robinson gave Harris a drug offender sentencing alternative for the crime. He will be released from jail to receive treatment later this month, and was ordered not to consume alcohol or marijuana.

Court documents show Harris, 62-year-old Gary French and 44-year-old Melissa Pagel were arrested Oct. 15 for reportedly trespassing on property located on Garfield-Farmington Road.

Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the residence after the three were allegedly seen on the premises via video surveillance, according to court documents.

The three supposedly got into a vehicle and drove to a secondary property owned by the same people on Heise Road. Court documents show law enforcement stopped the vehicle and apprehended the individuals.