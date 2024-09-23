St. Joe’s named among best for maternity care

LEWISTON — U.S. News & World Report named St. Joseph Regional Medical Center a “2025 Best Hospital for Maternity Care.”
U.S. News evaluated 817 hospitals that provide labor and delivery services. Hospitals designated as “best” for maternity care in the U.S. generally have lower C-section rates, lower rates of severe unexpected newborn complication, lower episiotomy rates, higher breast milk feeding rates, and higher rates of reporting racial and ethnic disparities.
The medical center is one of two hospitals in the state of Idaho to make the 2025 listing, the other being Intermountain Health Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.
St. Joe’s was rated “excellent” in several key areas, one of which was a low rate of avoidable C-sections. According to the hospital, it has the lowest C-section birth rate in the region.
The number of mothers who delivered vaginally at the hospital after previous C-section births also was 20.5% higher than the state average, and the hospital’s episiotomy rate is less than 5%.
Nearly 90% of babies delivered at St. Joe’s were exclusively breastfed or fed breast milk during their hospital stay, compared to the national average of 49%. Feeding breast milk boosts an infant’s immune system and brain development, and may protect against allergies, asthma, obesity and other conditions.
St. Joe’s also met the criteria as a “birthing-friendly” hospital.
“This recognition by U.S. News & World Report is another validation of the high-quality work we do to make the wonder of childbirth an incredibly special experience for mom and family,” said CEO Ed Freysinger. “We consistently earn this recognition because we consistently provide skilled, compassionate care in a setting that meshes the best practices of maternity care with comfort.”
St. Joe’s has the only Level II Special Care Nursery between Boise and Spokane. Obstetrics and gynecology physicians, a certified nurse midwife with hospital privileges, and an anesthesiologist and certified registered nurse anesthetist are available at all times.
The medical center’s labor and delivery unit also includes private rooms with double beds, an array of education offerings and a follow-up meeting with a certified lactation consultant.