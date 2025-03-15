Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsMarch 15, 2025

Steptoe Butte State Park closed by last month’s flooding

Washed-out roads lead to closure

Steptoe Butte is seen from north of Garfield on Thursday.
Steptoe Butte is seen from north of Garfield on Thursday. Moscow-Pullman Daily News file

COLFAX — Whitman County’s Steptoe Butte State Park Heritage Site could be closed for the majority of the year.

The landmark located north of Colfax is completely closed after the roads were washed out during February’s flood. Betsy Wells, Washington State Parks administrative assistant 2, said the park is closed until further notice while officials assess the damage.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Steptoe Butte’s closure may spread into the maintenance planned for the park this year. The Washington State Parks Department will repave the road all the way to the top of the butte this summer.

Wells said this work is expected to begin in late May or early June, and last until the end of September. A previous announcement on the department’s website indicated bathrooms at the summit of the butte would be removed as part of the paving process.

Wells said officials hope to provide more information about the unexpected closure in the weeks ahead.

Related
Local NewsMar. 15
Public Records
Local NewsMar. 15
Several local federal leases subject to cancellation
Local NewsMar. 15
Foster care ombudsman faces uncertain future
Local NewsMar. 15
Meetings
Related
Recording of 911 call made in Moscow murder case released to media
Local NewsMar. 15
Recording of 911 call made in Moscow murder case released to media
Pullman man admits to stabbing Moscow man last summer
Local NewsMar. 15
Pullman man admits to stabbing Moscow man last summer
911 call reporting Moscow murders released by Whitcom
Local NewsMar. 14
911 call reporting Moscow murders released by Whitcom
West Ada teacher stands firm after she’s told to remove ‘Everyone is welcome here’ signs
Local NewsMar. 14
West Ada teacher stands firm after she’s told to remove ‘Everyone is welcome here’ signs
ICE agents smash windows of vehicle, drag two people out in front of pregnant wife
Local NewsMar. 14
ICE agents smash windows of vehicle, drag two people out in front of pregnant wife
Adjustments to foster care head to Little
Local NewsMar. 14
Adjustments to foster care head to Little
WSU Office of the President returns to campus
Local NewsMar. 14
WSU Office of the President returns to campus
Palouse Audubon Society accepting grant applications for graduate students
Local NewsMar. 14
Palouse Audubon Society accepting grant applications for graduate students
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy