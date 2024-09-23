Study: Idaho funding lags in special ed

BOISE — A new report found that Idaho’s K-12 public funding doesn’t adequately support districts for their students with higher needs.

The Office of Performance Evaluations (OPE), which produces studies of the effectiveness of government programs, presented the results of its K-12 funding model study to the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Friday.

The state largely allocates money based on average daily attendance, but does not “meaningfully increase” to adjust for the percentage of students with special needs, English learners, and students from low-income households, the report found.

“The way that the formula currently works is it’s not adjusting to meet the individual needs of districts and students,” Casey Petti, OPE principal evaluator, told the committee Friday.

Idaho’s school districts are left with these funding gaps, and many turn to levies to help pay for the difference. However, revenue from voter-approved levies this year fell to its lowest level since 2012, according to the report.

Special education

In 2023, there were 81 districts that spent more on K-12 special education than what they received from the state for exceptional education support, creating a total funding gap of $82.2 million.

“In order to fill this gap ... districts either have to divert funds from other support units toward special education or they have to rely on supplemental levies and that could be one explanation why we have seen a decrease in the use of bonds and plant facilities levies but simultaneously a historic increase in the usage of supplemental levies because they’re filling gaps such as this,” Petti said.

The state provides extra funding for special education support assuming a flat rate of 5.8% of students in the district, but the agency found that 11.5% of students in Idaho are in special education.

Idaho effectively provides around 1.2 times more state funding per student in special education than for the general student population — which is behind neighboring states. Utah provides 2.43 times the funding for special education while Washington and Oregon spend 2.06 times and 1.73 times the funding respectively, Petti said.

The study found that special education students are most often enrolled in urban districts, and also that more-populated districts receive less funding per student than smaller districts.

The smaller districts often face proportionally more students in special education, but each district varies and this proportion can change significantly year-to-year.

English learners