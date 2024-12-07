Supporting a local school through Christmas spirit

Christmas spirit and school spirit go hand in hand this time of year for Moscow’s St. Mary’s School.

Each year since the early 1980s, parents and teachers brave the winter cold to sell Christmas trees as part of a fundraiser supporting the school. Parent Bonnie Wilmoth is leading this year’s tree sale in the Tri-State Outfitters parking lot.

“It’s an opportunity to support local students and celebrate the holidays,” she said Friday.

The school hopes to sell nearly 500 trees, 150 Christmas wreaths and 2,000 raffle tickets. The raffle is sponsored by ICCU and United Country Real Estate.

Noble, Douglas and grand firs ranging from 5 feet to 14 feet tall are on display. Wilmoth said the trees are supplied by Triple T Nursery in Careywood, Idaho, and Oregon-based Premium Christmas Trees.

The Christmas tree sale is one of three major fundraisers the school organizes to support students. Wilmoth said student tuition pays for only 40% of the school’s expenses, so fundraisers are necessary to supplement the school’s budget.

Wilmoth said selling Christmas trees is not as easy as it used to be in the 1990s when St. Mary’s would sell 1,000 trees each year. The popularity of artificial Christmas trees and a tree shortage in 2017 have put a damper on sales in recent years. However, Wilmoth said this year’s sale is already off to a great start.