Sweeping Medicaid reform bill now heads to Idaho Senate

BOISE — A sweeping Medicaid reform bill — introduced just over a week ago on Feb. 28 — advanced to the Senate floor Monday, amid an hour and a half of mostly negative testimony.

If House Bill 345 passes the Senate, it will head to the governor’s desk.

The bill would make significant changes to the way Idaho administers its Medicaid program, including contracting with a third-party-managed care organization to oversee the entire program, repealing all of the administrative rules over how Medicaid is overseen, and implementing work requirements for the Medicaid expansion population.

Bill sponsor Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene, told the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Monday that he worked with senators on HB 345 after a previous bill of his, HB 138, passed out of the House.

HB 138 would have repealed Medicaid expansion. The idea behind both bills, Redman said, is to control costs of the program.

“I believe this took the input from what we saw at House Bill 138 and I believe this is a very good bill,” Redman said.

If HB 345 were to pass, Idaho’s entire Medicaid program would be administered by a managed care organization, known as an MCO, or multiple MCOs. The process of creating a new contract for this would be overseen by a legislative Medicaid oversight panel, Redman said.

Several testifiers Monday expressed concern about this significant shift as well as the sudden repeal of hundreds of pages of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare administrative rules regarding Medicaid programs.

A number of advocates for people with disabilities argued they were not included in discussions and urged lawmakers to make sure they had a seat at the table, as many people with significant disabilities rely on Medicaid for services.

Hannah Liedkie, president/CEO of Opportunities Unlimited, a Lewiston-based nonprofit that serves people with disabilities, said giving the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare the power to rewrite rules that took decades to craft gave “undue power to bureaucrats.”

She referenced an earlier comment by Redman, who had said he thought the health department would act “swiftly” to replace the rules being repealed.

“I’ve been working with this department for 20-plus years; I rarely see anything done swiftly, and I do anticipate many changes if we are not at the table,” Liedkie said.

The rules being repealed include provisions regarding recipients with disabilities getting home- and community-based services covered, coverage for early screening diagnostics, and others.

Deputy Director of Medicaid Juliet Charron said, should the bill pass, the agency would be prepared to replace the rules with “minimal changes” to reflect the changes in the bill.

A number of opponents argued the work requirements for Medicaid expansion participants in the bill would place an undue administrative burden on the health department and on participants who would be tasked with doing the paperwork to prove they met eligibility.

The bill would require that able-bodied adults must work at least 20 hours a week to continue to be eligible for coverage. To meet the requirements, they could also volunteer for 20 hours a week or work and volunteer for a combined 20 hours or more.

There would be exemptions for those younger than 19, older than 64, parents or caretakers responsible for children younger than 6, parents or caretakers caring for a dependent with a serious medical condition or disability, those receiving unemployment compensation, participating in a drug or alcohol treatment program, or attending college, university or vocational school at least part-time.

“This bill suggests that the working poor are lazy and need a government overseer to get them off the couch,” said Jean Henscheid, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Idaho. “This is not true. You are tackling the cost issue not with a sword, but with a banana, a rotten one at that.”

Henscheid noted that Medicaid expansion eligibility required some level of income. Medicaid expansion was approved in 2018 by Idaho voters to provide health care coverage to those who fell in the gap between traditional Medicaid coverage and qualifying for private insurance through the state health care exchange.