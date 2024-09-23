Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 7, 2024

Tall box truck crashes into WSU skywalk

Portion of College Avenue was temporarily closed but is now open

story image illustation

PULLMAN — A tall box truck crashed into Washington State University’s skywalk Monday morning.

WSU Police Assistant Chief Dawn Daniels said officers were called to College Avenue around 8:30 a.m. when a truck slammed into the overpass between Owen Science Library and Abelson Hall.

She said the driver was distracted and didn’t notice a height limit on the walkway. The truck was significantly damaged, but the skywalk was left unscathed.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Daniels added no one was hurt during the incident.

A portion of the roadway was closed while the truck was removed. Daniels said the street is now open to general public traffic.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 17
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Local NewsOct. 17
Pullman attorneys compete to be judge
Local NewsOct. 17
UI lease for on-campus coffee stand gains approval from boar...
Local NewsOct. 17
More questions arise during solar energy, battery storage or...
Related
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Local NewsOct. 17
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Local NewsOct. 17
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Spooky favorite comes to town
Local NewsOct. 16
Spooky favorite comes to town
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Local NewsOct. 16
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
Local NewsOct. 16
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
Local NewsOct. 16
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
Local NewsOct. 16
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Local NewsOct. 16
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy