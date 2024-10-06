Sections
Local NewsOctober 7, 2024
Tall box truck crashes into WSU skywalk
Portion of College Avenue was temporarily closed but is now open
story image illustation

PULLMAN — A tall box truck crashed into Washington State University’s skywalk Monday morning.

WSU Police Assistant Chief Dawn Daniels said officers were called to College Avenue around 8:30 a.m. when a truck slammed into the overpass between Owen Science Library and Abelson Hall.

She said the driver was distracted and didn’t notice a height limit on the walkway. The truck was significantly damaged, but the skywalk was left unscathed.

Daniels added no one was hurt during the incident.

A portion of the roadway was closed while the truck was removed. Daniels said the street is now open to general public traffic.

